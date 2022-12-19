Bertha Barbee McNeal and Motown icon dies after battle with

Bertha Barbee McNeal, 82, had been in a hospice for several weeks after her colon cancer had advanced. The musician, who was part of the hit group The Velvelettes, died in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Thursday.

She last performed with The Velvelettes in Kalamazoo in July.

Lead singer Cal Gill Street told the Detroit Press that McNeal was an “angel”.

She told the Detroit Press: “I’ve lost my dearest friend. Bertie was a precious lady. I never heard any profanity, I never heard her speak ill of anybody, even if she was upset.

“She would get beyond that, like an angel here on earth. In the group, she was the glue that kept us from choking.”