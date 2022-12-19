Best Buy Last-Minute Holiday Sale Has Tons Of Great Gaming Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Best Buy is giving you one last chance to save big on your holiday shopping, with the appropriately named Last Minute Sales Event running until Saturday. Everything from laptops and TVs to video games and headphones are getting big discounts–so grab your shopping list and check out the impressive event while you can.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater before your big holiday party, you’ll find dozens of 4K TVs with surprisingly low price tags. This includes the LG 70-Inch Class UP7070 Series LED 4K Smart TV, which is listed for just $550. And if you want something a bit more robust, you can step up to the LG 75-Inch Class 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K Smart TV, which is currently seeing a staggering $1,000 discount.

Video games and gaming accessories are always popular purchases this time of year, and Best Buy’s event includes hundreds of discounts on games, controllers, headsets, and more. Some of the best games on sale include FIFA 23 for $35, Madden NFL 23 for $35, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for $15. You’ll also find the well-reviewed Halo Infinite discounted to just $15–one of the best prices we’ve seen in 2022.

Rounding out the event, you’ll find a $400 price cut on the MacBook Pro 14-Inch Laptop, big savings on a handful of gaming PCs, and a $100 discount on the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones.

Plenty of other great gadgets are on sale at Best Buy, so be sure to check out the full catalog while you can. But if your calendar is packed, we’ve highlighted the best deals below. Keep in mind that many of these can be ready within an hour of purchase when using Curbside Pickup.