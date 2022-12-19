Best Call of Duty players of 2022 — Top 5 CoD players – Dexerto

2022 has almost wrapped up, and a new Call of Duty League season is underway, as pros are putting on insane performances in Modern Warfare II. But which players have been the best and stood out above the most elite competition? Here are the best CoD players of 2022.

The Call of Duty League is where the very best players in the world go head-to-head, fighting it out for their share of the multi-million dollar prize purse as well as the all-important Call of Duty Championship at the end of the season.

Throughout 2022, the pros played Call of Duty: Vanguard, bringing a whole different layer of gameplay to the franchise, and allowing some players to flourish even more than others. This then seeped into the early 2023 CDL season, where players are setting the game alight in MW2.

Assessing players on their raw talent, game IQ, tournament placings, and more, here are Dexerto’s top five Call of Duty players of 2022.

Best CoD players

5. Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro

Call of Duty League Shotzzy has been a breakout star of the last few years since his 2020 debut.

Shotzzy has fast become recognized as one of the slickest players in Call of Duty, now known as an S-tier submachine gun player, despite having only switched over from Halo for Modern Warfare 2019.

His shot is as crisp as it can get, and he regularly redefines the movement meta, able to slip and slide his way out of any situation, pick up quick two, three, or four-pieces, and help carry his team over the edge to victory.

4. Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams

Twitter: LAThieves Kenny was the postseason MVP and a world champion in 2022.

Kenny had a rough start to the year, and at points it looked as though his LA Thieves team could be on the verge of splitting, unable to get any wins rolling.

That all changed, though, when Kenny switched from an AR to an SMG, completely turning the team’s fortunes on its head. They went from being walked all over, to the only back-to-back winners of 2022, winning Major 4 in New York and CoD Champs, with Kenny himself winning the MVP award at Champs.

3. Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari

Call of Duty League Pred was the 2022 Rookie of the Year and the best SMG in the game.

2022 was Pred’s rookie year and he couldn’t have asked for it to go a whole lot better. Not only did he win a Major with Seattle Surge, who had one of the highest average placings in the CDL, but he was also undoubtedly the best SMG player in the game for the majority of the year.

If 2023 goes at all the same for Pred, he’s going to become perhaps the most in-demand player for other franchises, and he may see even more championships in the near future — he even came close at Major 1, the first tournament of the 2023 MW2 season, placing a close second to New York Subliners.

2. Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell

Call of Duty League Dashy has been one of the standout ARs of recent years.

Dashy is a player whose individual skill has never and can never be brought into question. His shot is second to none, and he’s consistently been a demon in any gunfight throughout the duration of his career.

It would take a behemoth to have had a better year than Dashy — who many fans would argue might actually deserve to be at the top — and a behemoth it is who beats him for the top spot.

1. McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel

Instagram: atl_faze Cellium was named the 2022 CDL MVP.

Cellium is undeniably one of the most impressive players in Call of Duty history, for multiple reasons, and 2022 was nothing less than spectacular for the Atlanta FaZe star.

He led the league in KD stats, and FaZe had the highest average placing of any team despite failing to actually win a championship themselves. He doesn’t seem to be slowing down in Modern Warfare 2, either, once again topping KD leaderboards by some margin through Major 1.

With the 2023 CDL season now well underway, all five of these players are looking to live up to their 2022 performances — they’ll just be hoping to win even more championships on the way.