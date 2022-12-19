Best, last-minute bargain Christmas gift ideas for kids all ages

Creative Cafe Barista Bar with a whisk froths real milk to create you own dazzling designs. Save 1/3 off. Now only £19.99 at argos.co.uk

SpyBots T.R.I.P alarm robot. Stands guard quietly until an intruder crosses it’s path with siren and flashing lights. £22.99 at smythstoys.com

Disco Gigi Giraffe dances and shakes her booty to inbuilt funky music. The perfect indoor party animal. Save 29% off. Now only £19.99 at https://www.amazon.co.uk

Jurassic World Dinosaur Track set with jeep and dinosaur toys to create your own track combinations, bridge, loop, slopes and more. Save £3. Now only £19.99 at smythstoys.com

Xootz Element Electric Scooter with speeds up to 8km/h covering 8km on a single charge and can also be used as a traditional push scooter. Save £25. Now only £74.99 at bargainmax.co.uk

Laser X Revolution Double Blaster Pack laser tag game that blasts over 90 meters indoor or out bouncing off walls and mirrors to hit opponents. Save 13%. Now only £34.99 at amazon.co.uk

Jump-it Wipeout musical fitness game. Keep jumping over over the soft foam bar or be wiped out! £59.99 at smythstoys.com

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Goo Shifters Thrash Your favourite stretchy, squishy hero has returned to release his inner power as his body changes colour before your eyes. Save £3. Now only £9 at argos.co.uk

Real Racer is the First Person View (FPV) racing experience that puts you in the driver’s seat of your RC car! Download the app, put goggles on ready, set, GO!! £122.29 at kobotix.com

Marvel Spider-Man 3D Hand Wall Mounted Deco Light will brighten any superfans room. Save £6. Now only £24 at menkind.co.uk

Force Red Camp Heeleys with low profile whees and added comfort and trendy design is enough to stop anyone in their tracks. From £59.99 at heelers.eu.com

The Very Merry Advent Calendar. Pull out a box each day of advent to discover a craft, recipe card, an enchanting story book or a merry mischief elf challenge. Save £10 Now only £35 at https://shop.toucanbox.com/

Avengers Titan Hero Series Blast Gear War Machine ready to go to battle in the imaginable Marvel Universe. Save £5. Now only £9.99 at bargainmax.co.uk

Karma’s World Styling Head. Brush, braid, bead, and accessorise Karma’s beautiful crown of curls with clips, a headband, hair extensions, elastics, and more. Save £25 Now only £19.99 at thetoyshop.com

Tiny Treasures Polly Dolls Winter Bumper Set with a realistic smell and feels like a newborn baby and dressed matching her toy, Save £9. Now Only £36 at argos.co.uk

L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show House featuring 7 hangout areas including a game room, skateboard zone, patio, movie room, bedroom, and kitchen. 2 dolls included. £58.99 at bargainmax.co.uk

Peppa Pig Eco Plush Collectable is super soft, cuddly feel and made with 100% recycled materials. £6.99 at character-online.com

Care Bears Medium Plush Eco I Care Bear collectable, soft, huggable and cute cuddle cushion. Save 6% Now only £18.85 at amazon.co.uk

K’NEX Mega Models Building Set with 700 pieces to create 40 different 3D model ideas including a cruise ship. £52.999 at johnlewis.com

Toucan Box craft sets are amazing and this personalised Christmas stocking has everything you need to show you how. £12.95 at https://shop.toucanbox.com/

Gabby’s Dollhouse Open Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse and press the button on the front to hear your favourite songs, sounds and phrases from the show and more exciting features to find. £79.99 at smythstoys.com