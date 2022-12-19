Best Web3 Social Media Platforms In 2023 – ValueWalk

Social media and web3 have a very interesting relationship and shared history. Most online users around the world use social media as a common form of pleasure and entertainment.

The second evolution of the online world, known as Web 2.0, includes the well-known social media platforms that we use daily. The development abruptly stopped with the advent of the next generation of the internet, known as Web 3.0. Web3 development services have grown from Web 2.0 and are still in their early phases. They have already been shown to be more advantageous to consumers in several ways. So what are the top web3 social media sites of 2023 that you should be on the lookout for?

What Are Decentralized Social Media Networks?

Decentralized social media networks are based on the blockchain created to defend users from censorship, promote free expression, and protect user data as securely as possible. These social networks vary from the others in that they run on separate servers, or nodes, as opposed to servers under the control of a single entity. NFT tokens are often employed in decentralized social networks as innovative methods to monetize content. Decentralized social media thus affects not just the architecture of centralized platforms but also how social media corporations generate revenue.

Today’s centralized social networks generate revenue by selling all of their data, including user data. However, members of social networks powered by blockchain will own their data, improving data security. And it is the one thing that sets today’s plethora of conventional social media aside from decentralized social networks. There are several decentralized social networks to pick from. Another feature sets these social networks apart from others.

As a result of big tech’s hegemony, conventional social media sites now suffer. The world of decentralized networks does not include such a monopoly. Here is a list of the top decentralized social media networks to consider in 2023 if you want to sign up for one.

Minds

Minds is a developing decentralized alternative social media network dedicated to Internet freedom. Users may take back control of their social network, talk freely, safeguard their privacy, and receive cryptocurrency incentives. Bill Ottman founded Minds, built on open-source technology and emphasizes user privacy compared to other social media platforms that harvest your data for advertising. You may upload movies, blogs, and photographs, create statuses, send messages, and securely video chat with friends or groups.

You get MINDS Tokens (ERC-20) from the decentralized social network. Minds daily for producing well-liked content, introducing friends, or providing liquidity. With its “Build Your Algorithm” function, the Minds network enables users to customize their algorithm in a way that is impossible on other conventional platforms. Over three million people utilize it globally.

Peepeth

Peepeth is an Ethereum-powered social network that competes with Twitter in the blockchain space. It promotes thoughtful participation and constructive input. Peepeth encourages its users to be considerate when posting or liking things, donate to good causes, and develop personal growth. Accounts and postings, or “peeps,” are maintained on the blockchain on Peepeth. You now have complete control over your account and its contents. You may submit data or access data without the need for an intermediary. Decentralized social media revolves around this, and Peepeth excels in fulfilling that need.

Interestingly, Peepeth doesn’t have a Like button; instead, it has a once-daily Ens button that you may use to reward those who inform, amuse, or inspire you. More than 50,000 individuals and 300,000 people utilize it. Another thing to be mindful of is the Peepeth front end is centralized and can be destroyed by anybody. However, it may be recovered with the unharmed data by any node operators. This means that Peepeth is censorship resistant.

Blurt

Blurt has transformed social media by creating a thriving social economy where users are compensated for contributing their views. It represents a brand-new attention economy. For its users, the software develops a full-fledged social economy. This economy is also dynamic and expanding all the time.

There are numerous websites enabled by the Blurt blockchain and BLURT money. These websites all read and publish material to the Blurt blockchain, which records everything in an immutable blockchain ledger and pays users in BLURT tokens for their efforts. The Blurt blockchain creates new BLURT tokens every day and adds them to the “rewards pool” of a community. These tokens are then given to individuals for their efforts depending on the votes that their content obtains and the ballots they give out.

Lens Protocol

Aave is rewriting social media history with the debut of Lens Protocol, one of the biggest cryptocurrency lenders, a Web 3.0 social network powered by NFTs, in 2022. Lens Protocol is a project that allows people to build their own social media networks using Web 3.0 technology. It is a decentralized and composable social graph. Through the Lens Protocol, each user’s Non-Fungible Token (NFT) profile may be connected to their community, followers, and content. It may then be transferred into any Lens-enabled app.

The Web 3.0 social media platform also gives consumers access to more information, greater connection, ownership of their data, a permissionless network with unbreakable service, and—most importantly—no central actor in charge of information control. Only a year old, the protocol has already achieved significant advancements in decentralized social media. It offers an open-source, decentralized, and composable social graph that enables any content producer to build their platform and manage their experience easily.

Steem

Steemit is a blogging and social media platform built on the blockchain that was established in 2014 by Ned Scott and blockchain engineer Daniel Larimer. It particularly made use of blockchain technologies from STEEM. The site’s primary function is to reward frequent visitors with Bitcoin. You may earn STEEM, the internal cryptocurrency of Steemit, by posting, voting, commenting, curating, and other forms of site activity. STEEM is presently far less valuable than Bitcoin. Additionally, the website gives Tron incentives to active users.

New users must struggle to build their STEEM strength by making interesting and helpful posts since they only get a little by voting. The worth of their vote increases with each new creation. Overall, the website gives revenue and security—exactly what decentralization promises. More than a million people have signed up for Steemit.

Aether

An alternative to Reddit is Aether, an open-source P2P network for self-governing communities with auditable moderation and mod elections. Unless someone saves it, Aether’s material is temporary and only stored for six months. There are no centralized servers since it is P2P.

Additionally, it is a network in which users ultimately control what they view. Because of its openness, users can see the moderators’ activities. No content can vanish. You will know who deleted something, why they did it, and, if you want, how to recover it. Although using Aether is free, you may support the team by donating via Patreon. Alternatively, you might purchase Aether Pro, a team-based Aether that functions as a tool for cooperation.



Conclusion

A new age of media networks is being ushered in by web3 technology, allowing users to connect and create an online network. Our favorite Web2 social media platforms often lack advanced priorities for data privacy, which is a worry for both young and elderly individuals.