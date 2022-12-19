Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan talks about Priyanka & Ankit’s relationship

Bigg Boss 16 housel continues to be exhibiting high voltage drama time and again. The equation of multiple housemates continues to change every day. One such relationship that has been talked since the season started is that of Priyanka Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta.

The duo’s friendship has not just been questioned by host Salman Khan but recently, there was a conversation between MC Stan, Nimrit and Shiv as well. It was seen how the three of them were talking about Priyanka and Ankit when MC Stan says, ‘yeh dono bohot shaane hai’, about Priyanka and Ankit.

He adds that Ankit and Priyanka’s bond is not clear, whether they are friends or lovers…love is a different thing he says, if they love each other, why do they hide it?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta appeared in the television show Udaariyaan and became extremely popular. Their onscreen chemistry was loved by the fans, which became one of the factors for the show’s mammoth popularity. Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s relationship has often been questioned inside the house by the inmates. Earlier also, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia had also asked Ankit about his relationship status. To which, he’d maintained the ‘just friends’ stance.