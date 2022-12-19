Body found in 2020 is missing Alabama woman, sheriff says

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a woman found in July 2020 has been identified.

The body, found in Flint Creek in Morgan County on July 31, 2020, is that of Wanda Ashford Floyd, Sheriff Max Sanders said in a statement.

According to authorities, Floyd has been missing since July 15, 2020, when she was released from Decatur General Hospital after an unknown medical issue. A week later, friends notified authorities of her disappearance.

“This is not the outcome we had hoped for,” Sanders said. He also thanked those who searched for Floyd and the investigators who worked on the case.

Floyd’s family has been notified. Decatur police are handling the death investigation. A cause of death is not known.

According to Sanders, DNA collected at the time from the remains was sent for analysis with no matching reports in the database.

A year ago, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office updated its Facebook page with information on Floyd’s disappearance.

An investigator with the Mobile County Cold Case Unit contacted Decatur Police to help with investigative genetic genealogy on the remains discovered in 2020. Due to some similarities between Floyd and the unidentified woman, investigators compared a DNA sample with that of a family member of Floyd’s.

The Mobile County Sheriffs Office Cold Case Unit worked with Moxxy Forensic Investigations, Hudson-Alpha Discovery, Saber Investigations, GEDMatch, Decatur police, Genealogy Analyst Olivia McCarter of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, to identify the body.

Carla Davis, described as a philanthropist, funded the lab costs.