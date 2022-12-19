Boots shoppers flock to buy YSL Black Opium for under £30





There’s nothing that feels more special than receiving a bottle of designer perfume for Christmas. Now, shoppers can get major savings off one of the best long-lasting fragrances with this limited-time offer.

Christmas is right around the corner and if you’re searching for a perfume to gift, Yves Saint Laurent’s Black Opium is always an excellent choice. Typically £90 for 75ml, the popular designer perfume is now slashed by 50 percent off on Boots, making it perfect timing for any last-minute Christmas shopping. However, shoppers can get even more money off the perfume thanks to a new Top Cashback deal which brings the price of the fragrance down to just £29.25, which is its cheapest ever price. Top Cashback is offering new members a £15 sign up bonus and two percent cash back when they spend £15 or more on anything at Boots.

As Boots has already discounted the perfume down to just £45, the Top Cashback deal will lower it to £29.25, excluding shipping. But you’ll need to be quick to get the perfume for this cheap, Boots is only running its sale until December 24, 2022. Here’s how you can redeem the deal. 1. Join Top Cashback and sign up here. 2. Search for Boots and select “Get Cashback Now” 3. Shop on Boots, add the YSL Black Opium perfume or spend at least £15 or more, then checkout as usual. 4. The sign up bonus and cash back will appear in your Top Cashback account within seven days of your purchase. The cash back will become payable after the Boots returns period is over and they have paid Top Cashback the commission for your purchase.

With over 250 five star reviews, YSL’s Black Opium a favourite among shoppers thanks to its beautiful aroma and longevity. The perfume is a blend of floral scents with pear accord, mandarin, vanilla and more. Sara commented: “It’s absolutely fabulous; I got one for Christmas and I had to get another one. It’s a very sexy perfume and exclusive smell. I just love when everyone asking which perfume are you wearing?” Anna agreed: “Lovely scent that really lasts. Feels decadent to wear and beautiful smell.”