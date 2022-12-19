Boris Becker’s Girlfriend Comes up With a Master Plan to Save

Boris Becker, the former German tennis ace, has every reason to be happy about his release from prison. The German was released from custody a few days ago. New reports suggest an astonishing development concerning Becker’s assets. Becker, according to reports, intends to rely on his girlfriend to save his fortune from creditors. She started a business from his book deals and television appearances.

Up until the end of 2020, Becker was still earning a significant sum of money from tennis.

Boris Becker has happy news on his return to Germany

Boris Becker planned to marry his girlfriend after his release from prison. Becker’s attorney claims that the tennis pro will marry his girlfriend to save himself from his debts. According to German law, the assets of the company would not be subject to debts owed by the married spouse.

According to the Daily Mail, Becker’s girlfriend, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, founded the UK-based BFB Enterprises. The firm name is an abbreviation of her partner’s full name, Boris Franz Becker. The Daily Mail reported the agreement will give the former World no.1, one a legal way to hold on to his fortune and keep it out of the hands of the creditors to whom he owed millions of dollars.

On his return to Germany, the disgraced former Wimbledon champion has some interesting prospects. Becker will receive a six-figure payment from a German broadcaster. He has also signed a book deal and filmed for an upcoming Apple TV documentary about the years before his imprisonment. In addition, the German Tennis Federation has extended him an employment offer.

Why did Becker serve a prison sentence?

Becker received a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for violating the terms of his 2017 bankruptcy. Becker was convicted of four crimes connected to his bankruptcy, including failing to disclose and hiding significant assets. He hid more than $450,000 from his debtors and many third parties.

Becker was legally required to list all of his assets because he was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

