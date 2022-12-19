Bring them inside: Dangerously cold temperatures later this week





The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Kansas City area through Friday.Our forecast for the next several days calls for decreasing temperatures, dangerous wind chills, and even blizzard-like conditions.Area shelters have a warning for pet owners: Even the best outdoor shelters may not be adequate for pets with our upcoming arctic air. KC Pet Project’s Animal Services Division says pet owners must bring their pets out of the elements during the storm.Officials said if your pet is not accustomed to being inside, have a crate or kennel where they can remain secure or an insulated room or garage. Officials with the Pet Resource Center of Kansas City are on the streets trying to help pets facing these subzero temperatures. “Use caution when the temperature drops below 40-45 degrees. It’s potentially unsafe for small and medium-sized dogs with thin coats to be outside, Pet Resource Center of Kansas City chief veterinarian Dr. Melia Washington said. “If you are cold with a coat and hat, it is a guarantee your pet is also cold.”Kansas City, Missouri’s Chapter 14 Animal Ordinance requires all pets to have proper shelter and access to food and water. It’s important to note that any water outside will freeze if the expected winter storm holds. “Pets can also succumb to frostbite on the ears, tails and toes if left outside too long in freezing conditions. When the wind chill and temperature drop to below freezing, frostbite is a risk, and when temperatures drop below zero, it is potentially life-threatening,” Washington said. Washington also added pet owners should check their dog or cat’s paws frequently for signs of cold weather injury or damage, which includes cracked paw pads or bleeding. “Just like hot asphalt can burn a pet’s feet, ice and cold can greatly reduce body temperature and cause injury if a pet is left outside too long,” Washington said. PRCKC is urging everyone to keep an eye out for animals in need of help. “It takes all of us,” Pet Resource Center of Kansas City chief operating officer Kristin Roth said. “If you see something, say something.” KCPP’s Animal Services Division said if animals are found outside exposed to the weather conditions, they may be subject to immediate seizure and impoundment, in addition to owners facing prosecution for animal cruelty. If you live in KCMO and need to get a hold of animal control, you can call 311 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or dial 816-683-1383 for weekend and after-hours calls. If you’re a pet owner who needs help, or if you see animals living outdoors without protection, call Pet Resource Center of Kansas City for resources at 816-353-0940.

