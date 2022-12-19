Bus fares to be capped at £2 across the England next month

Tom Stables, the CEO of National Express UK, outlined why his organisation is taking part in this latest initiative from the Government.

Mr Stables explained: “More people using buses is good for the economy, environment and wider society.

“We know that great value, low fares encourage people to switch to the bus so are proud to join this scheme.

“And even better, we’re also freezing child fares at £1. Bus travel is simple, cheap and easy and there’s never been a better time to get onboard.”