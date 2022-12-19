Call Of Duty Klaus Bundle Called The Best Ever

There’s a new pair of red and white furry army trousers getting stuck in Modern Warfare 2‘s chimney this December, and mummy’s already getting her lips pucker to slap one on Santa Klaus.

After a string of half-assed Christmas bundles, including that horrific Krapus, oops, Krampus, collaboration in Vanguard, Infinity Ward is now looking to get into the Christmas spirit with one of its coolest festive crossovers yet.

After Call of Duty‘s 2023 Season 1 reloaded saw the arrival of a very snowy Shipment, the developers have now released their 2022 holidays bundle, which is now being hailed as the best ever.

Call of Duty Reveal New Klaus Bundle

🎅 Meet Klaus 🎄 Age: Unknown

🎁 Location: Somehow, always behind you

💥 Likes: ShipMas, explosions, tinsel, Ghost

😈 Dislikes: Everything else Secure the Klaus bundle today, fit for any chimney 🪂 pic.twitter.com/7dybXfcI87 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 17, 2022

Klaus, a spin on the name Santa Claus, will be landing as a brand-new operator, accessible within the store. Dressed to the nines in a Santa hat and rigged-up belt, the St. Nick lookalike comes as part of the Tracer Pack: Klaus Operator Bundle.

Alongside the bearded gift-giver will be presents worthy of unwrapping first, as the second round of MW2 tracer packs are contained within. Two weapons will come with Tracer rounds (a sniper and SMG), while the Sleigh vehicle skin will jingle your bells.

A ‘Ho Ho Ho’ sticker, merry Xmas weapon vinyl, and a Klaus weapon charm will also be included in the bundle. Basically, we’re getting in the Christmas spirit with something that’ll actually be worth your CoD points.

Fans Hail Klaus Bundle As ‘Best Ever’

Shortly after being unveiled to fans, players are now reading this as the best MW2 skin yet, and possibly the best bundle ever released.

“Sick Bundle! Love the death effects,” said one fan. The tracer packs also feature a method of dismemberment for those on the naughty list, with the fire-like painted rounds obliterating enemies into coal.

A few fans were keen to point out that Snoop Dog’s festive Call of duty: Mobile cameo is as equally as good, but as for MW2, Klaus is rocking around the tree.