Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: How to Use Groups

The Call of Duty franchise is synonymous with “squading up” with friends for a long gaming night. But while Call of Duty often makes content exclusively for friends, like MW2’s Atomgrad Raid, most of the content is catered to random strangers being put together in a team.





RELATED: Call Of Duty: Small Things Warzone 2.0 Improves

The main issue with squading up with randoms is that it’s, well, too random. Objective-based players are placed with players that only want kills or vice versa. Fortunately, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has introduced a revolutionary feature, Groups. Figuring out how to use Groups can be tricky, but with the right guidance, players will be forming their own in no time.





Groups Explained

In the previous Call of Duty games, players that wanted to squad up with like-minded individuals had to search for them online and then form a Clan (the only “Clan” feature was the ability to add a Clan Tag). Clan members would then Friend each other and could squad up in-game to tackle the most challenging contracts, like the Nuke Contract. But, with Groups, players have an all-in-one area where they can create, join, and manage Groups (Clans).

Of course, players can still advertise their Clan on forums or social media, but now any player can search and join Groups in MW2 without leaving the game. The most remarkable (and useful) feature of Groups is that up to 1000 members can join a single Group, meaning there will always be someone to play. On top of that, players can join up to five different Groups, which is perfect for players that enjoy multiple game modes. But, of course, some Groups may ask for requirements before joining, like winning a specific number of Warzone 2 matches or having a minimum K/D ratio.

Joining a Group

To join a Group, players will have to navigate to the Social Tab in the Main Menu. This will open the Social Menu where players can manage their Party & Friends, Groups, and Recent Matches. Players should select the Groups Tab, which will open a new Menu with three options: Browse Groups, Create Group, and My Group Request.

After selecting “Browse Groups,” players will be able to browse all available Groups in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty Warzone 2. Players can search for a specific Group name (if they found one they liked on a forum like Reddit) or scroll through the available Groups. Additionally, players can add Labels (Raids, Warzone, etc.) or filter through Privacy (Public or Invite Only), member count, and primary/secondary language.

Groups will also have a Description briefly explaining what they’re looking for in a player, from only hardcore players that use the best guns to casual players looking to sit back and have some laughs. And if players can’t find a Group that caters to their playstyle, they can start their own Group.

Creating a Group

Once in the “Create a Group” Tab, players can create a Group of their liking, but they’ll need to fill in all the necessary details. The two most important options to complete are Labels and Description, as they’ll let players know what the Group has to offer. Players should select Labels that describe the Group’s goal while the Description area is to set out rules and requirements. Once created, players can wait for people to join or advertise the Group on Reddit or Discord.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

MORE: Call of Duty Warzone 2: Missing Features