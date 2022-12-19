Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ Guide: Where to Find Building 21

The DMZ mode in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 has been a popular mode that players have been diving into soon after its release. This mode offers a fresher take on the Call of Duty formula with players being able to scavenge for loot, complete faction missions, and defeat all kinds of AI enemies in the game. For now, the DMZ mode has been set in Al Mazarah, the primary location for the Warzone 2.0 battle royale. But, there is another, more specific location Call of Duty players have been looking for: Building 21.

What is Building 21 in Call of Duty Warzone 2?

This location is separate from Al-Mazrah and is said to be a mysterious biological laboratory full of secrets. Here is how to find and get Building 21 in Warzone 2.0 DMZ. This location is said to be very dangerous as it is filled with high-level enemies as well as other players. But, as hard as the location is, it is also filled with lucrative items. This includes weapons like the Chimera Assault Rifle and the RGL-80 grenade launcher.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 DMZ: How to get to Building 21

In order to get to Building 21, you need to get the DRC access card. Without this access card, you cannot enter that location. You can find these access cards throughout the DMZ in supply drops and SAM site drops around the map. There are also red and blue access cards that can be used to gain access to Building 21. These also can be found in the supply drops and Sam site drops.

After getting the Building 21 access cards, the option to deploy to the location will unlock in DMZ. If you are playing in a party or with friends, only one of you has to have access cards for Building 21. Infinity Ward has said that Building 21 will be available for a limited time, but unfortunately not specified for how long. So, if you fail to explore the location during this period, you will have to wait until the building is live again. Keep an eye on Infinity Ward’s Twitter to make sure you don’t miss your chance to access this secret building!