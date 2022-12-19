Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Pulls Off Incredible James

With some well-timed sniper fire and a leap of faith, a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player pulled off a spectacular play that was straight out of a James Bond action movie. In one fell swoop, dispatching the competition and securing a helicopter for their squad, fans of Warzone 2 are taking note of the unbelievable clip.





Season 1 Reloaded for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 launched on December 14, 2022, mixing up the online shooter’s playlists, bolstering the game’s store, and adding a wealth of new additions and modes for players to dive into. Arriving less than a month after Warzone 2’s November 16 release date, fans are finding the pace of new content in the game to so far exceed their expectations. The player count has remained strong, boasting over 25 million active players five days post-launch. Not much is known about what comes next for Warzone 2, but the enigmatic Building 21, rumored to be a separate instanced location from Al-Mazrah in the DMZ game mode, has yet to be fully unveiled. Players can obtain keys to this mysterious landmark but are so far unable to gain entry.

User drdewd posted their recent clip to Reddit, showing off one of the most frame-perfect instances of heli-jacking ever performed in Warzone 2. Wielding the Signal 50 sniper rifle, they sprint across a flat rooftop with double-pitched skylights to get into position. Taking aim, almost immediately after lining up the shot, drdewd fires three times, all finding their mark into the pilot-side windshield of a large helicopter. With a telltale kill-confirmed marker, the player’s next move is what takes the clip from impressive to legendary. With omniscient timing, drdewd jumps from the rooftop as the un-piloted helicopter careens to the ground. A second before the bird’s imminent collision, they hop into the vacant pilot’s seat, yanking the rotor back to level and preventing the vehicle’s violent explosion to the cheers of his squadmates and the trademark horn blare of the UK’s favorite fictional spy. The result is arguably one of the coolest moments in Call of Duty history.

Incredible clips like drdewd’s are a big part of what makes Warzone 2 and battle royale games like it so special. Letting over a hundred players loose in a digital playground of destruction where the last one standing wins is a surefire recipe for great content. Occasionally, feats of skill are not the only memorable moments worthy of being highlighted. As often as it is intense and awe-inspiring, Warzone 2 can also be a hilarious affair. The common denominator seems to be that no matter what skill level or degree of seriousness players take with the game, Warzone 2 is an intensely cinematic experience.

Warzone 2 is only just beginning its live-service journey. With the lessons learned by Activion from its predecessor and the commitment to keeping the game relevant, fear that the free-to-play battle royale may stagnate seem unfounded. Even if the pace of content slows for Warzone 2, innovative plays like drdewd’s will keep the game feeling fresh for months to come.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

