Can Win-To-Earn Dominate The Web3 Esports Going Into The Future?

Play-To-Earn games is currently a gaming model that is rampant amongst the Web3 and Crypto gaming space. Working through the integration of blockchain technologies, players are able to earn money from the games they play. A huge switch from traditional gaming that while rewarding, lacks real world inherent value.

Counter Strike: Go was one of the only titles to bring forward somewhat of an economy that brought in some form of inherent value through their in-game skins. However, many will be aware of how that ended…

Whilst titles on the blockchain are evolving drastically, so is the pro gaming/competitive scene. We have seen EV.io and Axie Infinity review be hosted at tournaments around the world which is amazing, with more tournaments being announced already for 2023.

Web3: The Early Days

Many are quick to judge Crypto gaming and Web3. Much like when the internet was first being developed, traditional investors were quick to shun it, not being able to comprehend what the future had in store for what is now known as “Web2”.

Fast forward to 2022 and the Internet is now a place for more than searching the web. Individuals can start empires, make huge amounts of capital and revolutionize their industries from a computer screen.

Web3 still is showing growing pains, especially the models that govern the games. Early crypto games are incredibly hard to access due to NFT prices, with gameplay being lackluster and quite frankly boring. It’s only the last year we have seen developers really push Web3 gaming into the unknown with the utilization of Unreal Engine 5 technologies.

Web3: Esports Adoption

Esports titles like Call of Duty, Rocket League and Fortnite are action packed, tear jerking games. When played by the top performers from around the world, they have spectators on the edge of their seats wanting more.

Furthermore, these games are played by millions around and are spectated by millions also. The industry is worth a lot by this point with mainstream brands lending a hand to the proceedings.

If games within the Web3 space want to flourish in the future, the current model of “Play-To-Earn” is needing to evolve. The Web2 games mentioned above have distinct characters and an urge for competition and skill. Compared to many Crypto games, that require time and effort rather than skill.

Gameplay and skill will be integrated heavily into the more upscale titles we are seeing become more present in the space. In the wake of this advancement, “Win-To-Earn” will become the accepted gaming model for the future of games.

AxieGG spokesman and gamer, Chief, has lent his take to the discussion. He has over 4 years experience in the Web3 gaming space making him somewhat of an elder with plenty of experience. He had this to say:

“Win-To-Earn. Because that’s how you build hype, build social media and create a narrative. You don’t earn just to push a button. You earn because you deserved it by winning.”

This is a great take, because as lucrative as Crypto gaming is for people on all corners of the world, the models currently are not sustainable. Games are heavily reliant on the constant expanding of playerbases, which can cause implications very early on.

And as we have seen this year, gaming tokens have taken a huge plummet in price despite players still engaging with the titles. Which in itself could put people off from continuing playing or even joining on in the first place.

Win To Earn is an interesting concept and we hope to see a prosperous future for Web3 gaming as we go into 2023 and beyond.

Happy gaming!