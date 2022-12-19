Categories
Carer’s Allowance could impact state pension payments – check now


If someone gets Pension Credit, their payments will increase if they’re eligible for Carer’s Allowance.

If they get Pension Credit and their state pension is more than £69.70 a week, they will not get a Carer’s Allowance payment but their Pension Credit payments will increase instead.

If they delay claiming their state pension, this could increase the state pension payments they get when they decide to claim it.

With other benefits like income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and Universal Credit, when claiming Carer’s Allowance as well, the payments will be reduced by the amount of Carers Allowance someone receives.



Temie Laleye

By Temie Laleye

Temie Laleya is a Personal Finance TV Reporter, Daily Express

Arts and Entertainment, Business and Finance, United Kingdom
As seen in: Daily Express, MSN South Africa, MSN UK, Nottingham Post, Derby Telegraph

