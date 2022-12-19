Catherine Zeta-Jones doesn’t want fans to aspire to her marriage

She shared while exposing details on the couple’s “brief” split back in 2013: “It’s impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day.

“I’ve been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it’s a crazy thing when you really think about it. Will you marry me? Sure!

“But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don’t really like it anymore – I’ll put it up for resale”, Catherine added to the Telegraph.

Catherine said the pair are just “good together” while also sharing a mutual “respect” for each other.