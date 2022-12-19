CFDA Launches Metaverse Exhibition With 60 Digital Recreations of

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has launched its debut fashion exhibition in the metaverse, titled Fashioning the Shades of American Design.

Curated by fashion historian and Assistant Curator of Fashion at the Cleveland Museum for Art, Darnell-Jamal Lisby, the exhibition hosts 60 game-changing looks from across the CFDA’s six decades. Offering a snapshot of important contributions to American fashion in virtual reality, Fashioning the Shades of American Design documents over half a century of style under five pillars: Illuminating a Fantasy, Illuminating Romance, Illuminating the Avant-Garde, Illuminating Understanding and Illuminating Soul.

Among the myriad industry-shifting looks in the showcase, the CFDA digitally revitalizes Stephen Burrows’ iconic lettuce-hem dress from the 1973 Battle of Versailles and Dapper Dan’s custom looks for Eric B & Rakim in the 1980s. Additionally, the exhibition spotlights a signature ensemble from Marc Jacobs’ highly-acclaimed Perry Ellis Spring 1993 collection, a classic Fall 2000 Anna Sui silhouette and a crinoline menswear design from newly-appointed chairman Thom Browne’s Spring 2020 collection.

The exhibit’s opening comes after the CFDA released a collection of exclusive, one-of-one NFTs, titled “Lighting the Path of American Fashion.” Within the blockchain-backed range, the trade association offered seven experiential NFTs in collaboration with Coach, Diane von Furstenberg, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Vivienne Tam, Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera and Willy Chavarria.

The CFDA’s Fashioning the Shades of American Design exhibition is now open on The Sandbox.

In more fashion news, Born X Raised drafted T-shirts and hoodies for every NFL team.