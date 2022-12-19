Charles warned stripping titles could spur Harry & Meghan Season 2





Stripping the Sussexes’ titles would be “gasoline on an open flame”, according to a royal expert. The attention could even lead to an attempt by Meghan to campaign to style herself as “Princess Meghan”.

“I do wish they would consider stripping the Sussex titles but I recognize from a PR standpoint that Harry and Meghan have excelled at monetising victimhood – and stripping titles would just lead to Harry and Meghan Season 2 on Netflix,” royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Express.co.uk. The ToDiFor Daily founder added: “It would be gasoline on an open flame and allow Harry and Meghan to continue to attack. Additionally, Meghan would likely start to campaign to be known as Princess Meghan…to further pursue comparisons to Princess Diana.” Instead, the King – and the rest of the firm – should stick to the late Queen’s famous mantra of “never complain, never explain”, according to Ms Schofield. She added: “I believe ‘never complain, never explain’ is the strongest strategy the family has. Not acknowledging the Sussexes intensifies the narratives: ‘They are not on our level. We have important things to accomplish’.”

She said: “I think King Charles has a very soft heart towards Prince Harry. I know royal watchers want the Sussexes to stay away and surely the King is being advised that while Harry and Meghan are in this toxic mental space they are a liability to the monarchy.” Ms Schofield claimed that Harry likely “missed” royal traditions, however she said Meghan was “living her dreams” while the couple made a life in the US. “In making Meghan’s dreams come true…Harry is finding himself alienated from the people that dedicated most of their lives to protecting him,” Ms Schofield added. Meghan and Harry released the bombshell six-episode docuseries in two parts, the first three episodes were released December 8 while the second half of the show dropped December 15. Harry & Meghan details the couple’s meeting and their subsequent relationship and marriage. DON’T MISS:

Harry and Meghan want ‘apology’ before King’s coronation [ANALYSIS]

Deaf dog found with dead companion gets new home in time for Christmas [INSIGHT]

Stress of Harry and Meghan’s rift had a ‘detrimental effect’ on Queen [REPORT]

It also describes the couples struggles with the media, featuring interviews with those close to the Duke and Duchess, as well as Meghan and Harry themselves. The show rocked royal watchers and sparked debate over the Sussexes’ claims in the series. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from royal life in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. They reside there with their two children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.