China battles against rising Covid infections as controls are

This article is an on-site version of our Disrupted Times newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox three times a week

Today’s top stories

Twitter users voted for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive, leading to new uncertainty about the social network’s future. The entrepreneur, who launched the poll on Sunday, was voted out by 57.5 per cent of the 17.5mn who took part.

EU energy ministers have agreed a gas price cap to damp down the market volatility of recent months. The deal sets out a mechanism that would halt gas prices at €180 per megawatt hour once they had reached that level for three days.

UK ministers met to co-ordinate responses to one of the most disruptive weeks of strike action in recent history as ambulance workers, nurses, customs and immigration staff, postal and rail workers walk out. The disruption to travel will cost the London hospitality industry £800mn, says the sector’s trade body.

For up-to-the-minute news updates, visit our live blog

Good evening,

How does China open up after a long period of strict pandemic controls without endangering the lives of its citizens?

That’s the central conundrum facing policymakers in Beijing as Covid-19 spreads rapidly through Chinese cities, causing runs on medicines and virus tests and shortages at blood banks, putting an already strained health system under further stress.

The current outbreak has brought normal life in many cities to a halt, just a few weeks after the government abruptly ditched its zero-Covid regime of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing.

Authorities in Beijing had until the last few days not reported any deaths from the current outbreak, despite estimates suggesting more than half the capital’s 22mn inhabitants have been infected. Funeral homes are cremating more bodies than usual and FT reporters have seen body bags outside Covid-designated hospitals.

Chongqing meanwhile has become the first Chinese city to allow people with mild Covid-19 symptoms to go to work as normal, as the country steps up its transition to living with the virus.

The outbreaks are also causing widespread business disruption as staffing shortages threaten to close factories and truck drivers fall ill. Companies have been left with no direction on how to handle the sudden surge in cases after previously operating under strict guidelines from local governments. Local bosses are either loosening all controls or isolating workforces to keep operations running.

Factories face the additional problem of more than 290mn migrant workers heading home for the lunar new year, a move that threatens to become a “superspreader event”. Disruptions in microchip factories could also affect the global economy, hitting supplies for cars and industrial equipment, says the FT’s Lex column.

The financial services sector is also being hit badly, with up to half the employees at asset managers and banks in Beijing suspected to be infected. Local stock prices are also down as the Covid situation, together with global rising interest rates, outweigh optimism over reopening and pro-growth comments from party and central bank officials.

The big problem, Lex points out, is that manufacturing jobs cannot be done from home. “The proportion of workers sick or absent in more than 2mn factories across various industries in China will be similar to the numbers now being seen at the large financial groups in Beijing,” it concludes. “The fallout from reopening will be prodigious.”

Need to know: UK and Europe economy

Regulatory burdens risk Europe falling behind the US in attracting investment to tackle climate change, according to ABB’s Björn Rosengren, one of Europe’s leading industrialists. EU trading partners hit out at the bloc’s plan to introduce the world’s first carbon border tax, arguing it was protectionist.

Italy’s new rightwing government scrapped plans to allow stores to refuse digital payments for transactions under €60, averting a potential showdown with Brussels. It will go ahead with raising the legal limit for cash transactions to €5,000, undoing efforts by the previous government to lower the cap to counter tax evasion.

Need to know: Global economy

As we wrote in the last edition of DT, the global fight against inflation is far from over. New FT analysis shows core inflation continuing to rise in many economies, even as headline rates start to fall.

The global deal to set a minimum tax rate for multinationals of 15 per cent reached a breakthrough last week with a promise by the EU to introduce it across member states which could lead to a “domino effect” across the world.

Benjamin Netanyahu is poised to return as Israeli prime minister after winning last month’s election. Our Big Read examines how the country’s most rightwing government yet will wield its power.

Ghana stopped paying off large chunks of its foreign debt, making it the latest developing county to fail to make good on its foreign obligations.

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as leader of the governing African National Congress, despite a damaging controversy centred on his private game farm. He replaced Jacob Zuma in 2017 at the height of a corruption scandal and pledged to clean up the state.

Atiku Abubakar could finally get the Nigerian presidency at his sixth attempt in February’s election in Africa’s largest economy. The race pits Abubakar’s opposition People’s Democratic party against Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress and Peter Obi of the Labour party.

Need to know: business

Facebook owner Meta was hit with a complaint from the EU’s antitrust watchdog that the social network’s classified advert service was unfair to rivals. Apple is opening up its App Store as tough EU laws loom.

The head of Pioneer Natural Resources, America’s biggest shale oil operator, rejected White House claims that failing to accelerate drilling was “un-American”. Scott Sheffield said that pouring profits into faster output growth at the expense of shareholder returns would send investors fleeing.

Electricity companies warned the UK government they might run out of cash as price volatility in wholesale markets continues.

Despite suggestions that the concept of the metaverse is struggling to take off, it has become the hottest theme ever in exchange traded funds.

The World of Work

Work may have become physically less perilous but it seems to have become more psychologically dangerous, writes columnist Sarah O’Connor. Work-related stress, depression and anxiety began to rise about a decade ago, surged during the pandemic and now account for half of all work-related illness.

At least robots don’t get sick. Recent advances in generative AI mean the threat of being replaced by a machine has extended beyond art to other types of creative and knowledge workers.

From managing your time to how to prepare for change in the workplace, browse our new selection of business books.

One of the biggest drags in people returning to the UK workforce is the high cost of childcare. FT readers tell us their experience and what they think needs to change.

Covid cases and vaccinations Total global cases: 646.1mn Total doses given: 13.1bn

Get the latest worldwide picture with our vaccine tracker

Some good news

The London Ticket Bank is an initiative from some of the capital’s leading cultural organisations and charitable groups to provide affordable tickets for music, dance, theatre and comedy events. For more information and to donate click here.

Recommended newsletters Working it — Discover the big ideas shaping today’s workplaces with a weekly newsletter from work & careers editor Isabel Berwick. Sign up here The Climate Graphic: Explained — Understanding the most important climate data of the week. Sign up here