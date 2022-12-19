Christine McGuinness and ex Paddy back together at Christmas for

The pair, who endured a painful split five months ago, are planning to put their troubles behind them and come together for the festive season.
The author and documentary maker spoke to OK! Magazine and revealed how she dealt with the split, while remaining amicable with her estranged husband Paddy McGuiness.
The pair who had been married for over 10 years share three children, Penelope, Felicity and Leo.
All three children have been diagnosed with autism and are not aware of their parents’ split as of yet, as Christine explained: “No, not at all, they’re so young. I’m trying to just stick to their normal routine.”
Describing the split as “heartbreaking,” former model Christine revealed that she never thought her marriage was going to end.
“But the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.
“A while ago we made the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.
“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.
“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”
