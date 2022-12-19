Christine McGuinness and ex Paddy back together at Christmas for

The pair, who endured a painful split five months ago, are planning to put their troubles behind them and come together for the festive season.

The author and documentary maker spoke to OK! Magazine and revealed how she dealt with the split, while remaining amicable with her estranged husband Paddy McGuiness.

The pair who had been married for over 10 years share three children, Penelope, Felicity and Leo.

All three children have been diagnosed with autism and are not aware of their parents’ split as of yet, as Christine explained: “No, not at all, they’re so young. I’m trying to just stick to their normal routine.”

Describing the split as “heartbreaking,” former model Christine revealed that she never thought her marriage was going to end.