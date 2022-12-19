Christmas crafts in St. Bernard, free rides home, and more metro

COMMUNITY EVENTS

CHRISTMAS CRAFTS: The St. Bernard Parish Library holds its 7th annual free family Christmas craft open house from noon until 3 p.m. Dec. 22. Younger children may require adult assistance. All materials will be provided. The library is at 2600 Palmisano Blvd. in Chalmette. For more information, call the library at (504) 279-0448 or visit mysbpl.org.

RIDES HOME: Through Jan. 2, residents of St. Bernard Parish who have too much to drink during the holiday season may call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 to receive a free, safe ride home from a deputy, no questions asked. Callers will be given a ride home, but will not be taken to a bar, nightclub or to another party.

KIDS’ NEW YEAR’S EVE: The Louisiana Children’s Museum will host its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration Dec. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with holiday activities, live music, a countdown to noon and more. Tickets are $23, $13 for members, at lcm.org.

FOOTBALL SKILLS CAMP: New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis’ Devoted Dreamers Academy will host a youth football skills camp Dec. 28-30 at Jesuit High School, 4133 Banks St. in New Orleans. Open to players in grades 7-12; cost is $350, with need-based scholarships available. To sign-up for the camp and after-school program visit: www.devoteddreamersacademy.org

CHILDREN’S CHORUS: Registration is open for The New Orleans Children’s Chorus. Placement hearings will be held for singers ages 10-18 for advanced chorus, but not for those aged 5-9. Hearings start at 4 p.m. Jan. 6 at the NOCC office in Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5800 Canal Blvd., New Orleans. Parents should contact Teena Baudier at (504) 388-8871 or email NOCChorus@outlook.com for more information and to schedule a placement hearing time.

CONCERTS & CULTURE

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT METAIRIE LIBRARY: The East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon, will present the Jefferson Parish Community Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 22 in a free concert.

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ MUSEUM: Tickets are on sale for a fall concert series to be presented by the Friends of the Cabildo at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave. The schedule includes:

Marcia Ball, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, $65

Sonny Landreth, 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, $65

The Iguanas, 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, $30.

Discounts are available for members. For tickets, visit friendsofthecabildo.org/foc-events-calendar.

CAMPS

LOUISIANA CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: Registration is open for winter camp for ages 4-8 at the Louisiana Children’s Museum, 15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans. Cozy Camp sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 26-30. Cost is $65 a day, with discounts for museum members. For information, email camps@lcm.org.

BOOKS

POETRY READINGS: New Orleans writers Nikki Ummel, Elizabeth Miki Brina and Lauren Wethers will read from their works on Monday, at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Blue Cypress Books, at 8123 Oak St., New Orleans. The readings will be followed by Q&A and book signings.

CLASSES

BEGINNING AND INTERMEDIATE GENEALOGY: The East Bank Regional branch of the Jefferson Parish Library will present a free genealogy workshop with librarian Gwen Kelley Dec. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The topic is genealogy proof standard.

FREE EXERCISE CLASSES: The nonprofit Be Well — Come Together is organizing free exercise classes modified for all levels from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 2525 Apollo Ave., Harvey. No registration is required. For information, call (504) 368-2525 or email bewellcometogether@gmail.com.

LEARN MAHJONG: Diane Schleifstein, the immediate past president of the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library, will lead a series of free classes on mahjong in the Jefferson Room at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The classes will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 10.

MEETINGS

BEREAVEMENT MINISTRY: The St. Christopher Catholic Church bereavement and support ministry will have a guest speaker on Jan. 12 at 6:15 p.m. in the Parish Center at the corner of Manson and Derbigny streets, Metairie. The talk will be on the loss of an infant. All are invited.