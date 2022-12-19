Categories
Entertainment

Christmas movies on streaming services in 2022


Streaming services have meant more holiday films are more readily available this time of year. That means hundreds of options beyond Hallmark marathons and the classics that traditionally air as Christmas approaches.

As adults take holiday vacations and kids stay home and camp out on the couch, here are a few of the top options for streaming movies while you wait for Santa.

Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) and his wife Sandy (Erinn Hayes) trim an oversized tree in the 1970s-set sequel

‘A Christmas Story’ streaming

HBOMax offers the original “A Christmas Story,” the sequel that no one’s probably ever watched or cared about, and this year’s new “A Christmas Story Christmas.”

Due to some problematic parts in the original — child abuse, racism and other things that just don’t age well — parents might be reluctant to show it to their kids. Or it could be an opportunity to engage a discussion about how the world has changed.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” could translate to children who haven’t seen the original as a standalone movie. For those of us who have watched the original for our entire lives, it’s predictable and cheesy in the best way. It also has some truly hilarious moments.

Both movies bring home important realities: No family is perfect, and no holiday is perfect.

Clockwise from bottom, Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in

‘Home Alone’ streaming

The first three “Home Alone” films are available on Disney+: the classics, “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” and, again, another sequel most people don’t care about, “Home Alone 3.” And something I didn’t know, so we will focus on the first two.

