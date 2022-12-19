Cluster headaches could be linked to other medical conditions

Among participants with cluster headaches, 92 percent of participants had at least one additional illness.

Of the participants without cluster headaches, 78 percent had two or more illnesses.

The findings revealed that of those with cluster headaches, more women had additional illnesses than men, 96 percent and 90 percent respectively.

Study author Caroline Ran, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, said: “Around the world, headaches have an incredible impact on people’s quality of life, both economically and socially.

