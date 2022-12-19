Coffee Lovers, Unite: Philips Espresso and Trade Coffee Join…

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Philips Espresso and Trade Coffee, a subscription service that allows any coffee lover to discover better coffee from the nation’s best local roasters, have announced a joint partnership today. Just in time for the holiday season, Philips Espresso and Trade Coffee are excited to share the ultimate gift of quality, at-home coffee throughout the U.S.

Each Philips Espresso machine purchase will include a unique code for one bag of specialty coffee, redeemable at drinktrade.com. Ahead of this partnership, Philips Espresso and Trade Coffee experts have worked together to customize recommendations that will work best with Philips Espresso, taking into consideration everything from optimal grind settings to water temperature.

Trade Coffee provides a personalized coffee experience based on a user’s coffee preferences to connect coffee lovers with 450+ curated coffees from 55+ local roasters. The completely customizable subscription service ensures customers receive freshly roasted bags of coffee at the cadence they prefer. Coffee lovers can say goodbye to stale beans and instead feel good about choosing the highest quality fresh and sustainable coffee.

“Partnering with the team at Trade Coffee has been an exciting opportunity for Philips Espresso – bridging the gap between quality coffee and superior espresso machines. We’ve always had innovation at the forefront when developing products that will make consumers’ lives easier,” says Dan Tifft, Head of Coffee Marketing, North America at Philips Domestic Appliances. “This type of partnership directly reflects our dedication to improve the consumption experience for coffee lovers.”

Philips Espresso series provides a luxury feel to your everyday coffee consumption. Using the intuitive touch-panel, customers can craft everything from lattes and cappuccinos to a warm café au lait at the touch of a button. The patented ceramic grinders provide superior taste over thousands of cups, and customers can adjust the strength, temperature and amount of coffee, and top off each beverage with a silky layer of milk foam thanks to the LatteGo system.

Sharing similar excitement about the partnership, Trade CEO, Mike Lackman, says, “Ultimately, both Trade and Philips Domestic Appliances are about empowerment through personalization, and we’re teaming up to create the highest quality coffee experience the world has ever seen.

“People care deeply about how their coffee tastes, where their coffee came from, who grew and roasted it, and the ethics and sustainability implications of what they buy. That is why we have worked so hard to make the best parts of craft accessible to the largest audience possible, and are championing local roasters who make meaningful contributions to craft culture.”

“Teaming up with Trade has helped us bring our unique story & product to a broader nationwide audience of coffee lovers,” says Aaron Fender, Co-Founder & CEO, Portrait Coffee. “We share a passion for A+ customer experience and are thrilled that Philips and Trade are partnering to make it easy to bring that local coffee experience into people’s homes.”

To learn more about the partnership between Philips Espresso and Trade Coffee, and to purchase your Philips Espresso machine, please visit www.Philips.com.

About Philips Domestic Appliances



Philips Domestic Appliances has a simple yet powerful purpose: helping people turn their houses into homes. The company offers innovative digital products across kitchen appliances, coffee, air, garment and floor care ranges. The successful product ranges include the renowned Airfryer, Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo, the Perfect Care Elite Steam Generator, Air Purifier and SpeedPro Max vacuum cleaner. Philips Domestic Appliances is headquartered in Amsterdam and has innovation, manufacturing and commercial centers across the globe, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Philips Domestic Appliances employs approximately 7,000 talented and diverse employees who bring innovation to consumers and help people turn their houses into homes every day. Philips Domestic Appliances is a former business division of Royal Philips.

About Trade



Trade (www.drinktrade.com) is a subscription service that makes it easy for any coffee lover to brew better coffee at home. At Trade, we connect people to the best local roasters in the country, enabling them to discover new coffee while supporting small businesses. Our team of seasoned coffee experts has curated a selection of over 450 ethically sourced craft coffees from 55+ local roasters making it easy for every coffee lover to discover their perfect brew and get it delivered fresh to their door.

Our service, powered by our in-house coffee team, allows us to help coffee drinkers find their new favorite coffee based on their preferences. All our coffee is roasted fresh to order and delivered to the customer’s door directly from local roasters around the country.