Complete Yellowstone Timeline (Including 1883 & 1923)

The Duttons have owned the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch for over 100 years, and while Yellowstone explores the ranch’s modern history, 1883 reveals how it was founded, and 1923 tackles how the Duttons kept the ranch running throughout the darkest and most depressed era in the state. Notably, 1883 differentiated itself from the original show not just by being a period drama, but also by showing how the Westward Expansion of America across the great frontier led to the founding of the Dutton ranch. In 1923, the stakes are even higher as the Duttons have established the largest ranch in Paradise Valley, showing what it took for the family to hold on to power during the tumultuous early 1900s.

With Yellowstone season 5 hinting that the end of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch is near, it’s time to take a hard look at the complete history of the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. In the Sheridanverse – the shared Yellowstone universe – nearly every key event in Dutton family history underscore the still-ongoing geopolitical conflicts on American soil, rooted in how white pioneers systematically displaced and erased entire Indigenous American nations and cultures from their native lands. At the same time, these events celebrate the sheer tenacity of the Duttons, which in the series represent the proud people and culture that grew from the American cattle ranching industry. From 1883 and 1923 to every season of Yellowstone, here’s the complete timeline of the Sheridanverse – explained.

1883: The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Is Founded

In 1883, after journeying from Texas to Montana, James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) founded the ranch on the spot of land chosen by their daughter, Elsa (Isabel May), for her own gravesite. As revealed in the 1883 season 1 ending, the history of the Duttons and Montana’s Indigenous people are deeply intertwined. It was an Indigenous man who pointed James to Paradise Valley and told him that, in seven generations, his people will take the land back from the Duttons. Moreover, Elsa Dutton died from a poisoned Lakota arrow – during a skirmish that stemmed from a misunderstanding, which in turn was caused by white settlers/bandits destroying an Indigenous settlement.

1894: Jacob Dutton Takes Charge Of The Yellowstone Ranch

In the pilot episode of 1923, it’s revealed that Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) arrived at the ranch to take charge at the behest of Jacob’s wife Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) in 1894. Following the death of James and Margaret, Jacob took in their sons John Sr. and Spencer, who in 1923 are adults respectively played by James Badge Dale and Brandon Sklenar. Where James and Margaret failed, Jacob succeeded, taking their family’s hostile property and turning it into a small ranching empire.

1923: Jacob And Cara Dutton In 1923 Season 1

The large cast of 1923 in itself is a testament to how Jacob and his wife Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) have successfully carried the ranch across the turn of the century. By 1923, the Duttons have consolidated enough power for Jacob to become the livestock commissioner – the beginnings of the Dutton political dynasty in Montana. However, after fighting in the Great War – which occurred from 1914 to 1918 – the ranch founder’s youngest son Spencer Dutton has chosen to escape his past by hunting in Namibia, Africa, leaving the rest of his family to take care of things in Montana. At home, sheepherders led by Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) threatened Jacob and Cara’s rule and laid the foundations for 1923 villain Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) to use his wealth to stake his own claim in Paradise Valley.

1997: The Death Of Evelyn Dutton

One of Yellowstone‘s flashbacks show that Evelyn Dutton (Gretchen Mol) died in 1997 after being crushed by a buckling horse, a tragic event inadvertently caused by a young Beth Dutton’s (Kylie Rogers) inexperience with handling horses. Combined with Evelyn’s perpetually tough love for Beth, this underscores how Beth’s childhood trauma shaped her as an adult in Yellowstone. Apart from the fact that Evelyn was a strong woman whom John continues to mourn after over two decades, not much else is known about Evelyn Dutton. Notably, Evelyn’s death is also one of the many scenes featuring the younger version of John Dutton (Josh Lucas), who has since become a mainstay of Yellowstone flashback scenes. It can therefore be assumed that the other flashbacks featuring young John Dutton occurred at around the same time – either in the ’90s or early 2000s.

2017: Yellowstone Season 1

Yellowstone began with the death of Lee Dutton (Dave Annable), which was caused by territorial disputes between the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and the neighboring Broken Rock reservation. A grown-up Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) took charge of the ranch’s business dealings and helped John face Broken Rock Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), a billionaire real estate developer who wanted to build a resort town. While Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) pursued his political career and got kicked off the ranch, Kayce (Luke Grimes) finally returned home after living on the reservation with his wife Monica Long Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) and their son Tate (Brecken Merril).

2018: Yellowstone Seasons 2 To 3

In the show’s second season, the main factions in Yellowstone faced a mutual enemy in the Beck brothers – Malcolm (Neal McDonough) and Teal (Terry Serpico) – casino owners who orchestrated violent attacks against the Duttons. After Rainwater and Jenkins teamed up, the Beck brothers killed Jenkins and even kidnapped Tate, who was rescued by then-new livestock officer Kayce Dutton and the full force of the Montana Livestock Association. Meanwhile, Jamie betrayed the family by speaking with an investigative journalist about their private lives, but later regretted his actions.

After John and Jamie reached an agreement, John made Jamie the new Livestock Commissioner, and then into Montana’s interim Attorney General – both in efforts to hold on to the ranch. Reluctantly, Kayce accepted John and Jamie’s former position as Montana’s Livestock Commissioner. Beth and Jamie’s rivalry in Yellowstone further escalated when Beth revealed to John that Jamie inadvertently had Beth sterilized when he accompanied her for an abortion during their teen years. Meanwhile, Market Equities CEO Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman) battled Beth for legal and financial control of the ranch and surrounding properties. Market Equities stockholder Roarke (Josh Holloway) then tried to simultaneously assassinate every single one of the Duttons.

2019: Yellowstone Season 4

Following the attacks on the Duttons, John’s investigations led him to discover that Roarke is behind the attacks, leading Rip to kill Roarke with a poisonous snake. The Duttons rained hell on their enemies and took vengeance for the assassination attempts, which John also traced back to Jamie’s biological father Garrett Randall (Will Patton). While Jamie ran for governor against his father and hid the fact that he has a son, Beth blackmailed Jamie into killing Garrett himself and took video evidence of Jamie dumping Garrett’s body. In the Yellowstone season 4 ending, Kayce also underwent a ritual to become part of his wife Monica’s tribe, and received dark visions regarding the future of the ranch and the two paths before him. Finally cementing their relationship, Beth and Rip also got married in season 4.

2020: Yellowstone Season 5

Yellowstone season 5 opened with John Dutton becoming governor of Montana, and new Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) getting sent back to New York after losing to the Duttons. In Caroline’s place, Market Equities is represented in season 5 by Ellis Steel (John Emmet Tracy) and Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), who is manipulating Jamie to fight the Duttons. Kayce and Monica’s baby – named John Dutton – dies before Monica can give birth when Monica and Tate get into a car accident on their way to the hospital. Baby John gets buried in an Indigenous American ceremony at the Dutton ranch. Meanwhile, Governor John Dutton’s plans to put the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in a conservation easement – which would effectively preserve the land for future generations – could still get derailed if the state finds out that Dutton ranch hands inadvertently killed protected wolves from the national park.

