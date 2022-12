As Tyrone gives Hope and Ruby a secret grin, they all descend upstairs to put on their wedding outfits to reveal the big surprise.

However, when they reemerge Fiz has disappeared and they discover a note telling them all she’s gone to buy a turkey.

Panicking that the plan is going south, Tyrone tries to call his fiance but realises she’s left her mobile at home.

With Chesney and Gemma instructing him to head to the hotel, Bernie and Dev stay behind as they wait for Fiz to return.