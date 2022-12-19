Coronation Street’s Tyrone and Fiz stars speak out on proposal

Over the years, Coronation Street couple Fiz Stape (played by Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) have had their fair share of ups and downs. The pair have seen multiple relationships but ultimately come back to each other. Jennie and Alan recently opened up about the pair’s love for one another and touched on their upcoming marriage.

In recent scenes, Tyrone managed to pluck up the courage to ask Fiz to marry him after the pair got back together a few months ago.

Fiz married her boyfriend Phil Whittaker (Jamie Kenna) but realised during the party reception she had married the wrong man.

Reuniting with Tyrone, the couple faced their first challenge back together which came in the form of a book about Fiz’s ex-husband John Stape (Graeme Hawley).

Their daughter Hope Stape (Isabelle Flanagan) got hold of the books and started selling them to her school friends, before being found out.

