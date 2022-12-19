Categories
Business

Cramer’s lightning round: Oxford Lane Capital is not a buy


DraftKings Inc: “I feel safer in my DraftKings than I do in a crypto. That said, gambling, not yet, but that stock is very inexpensive.”

Oxford Lane Capital Corporation: “They own these collateralized loan obligations, which is always the stuff people really worry about going into a recession, so I’m going to have to take a pass on this one.”

Applied Materials Inc: “I think we have to wait and see what Micron says [in its latest earnings report] though, because they are the big daddy when it comes to that kind of semi.”

M&T Bank Corp: “It’s falling apart, and you know what, for no particular reason. Very, very well-run stock.”

Cramer's lighting round: Oxford Lane Capital is not a buy

Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.