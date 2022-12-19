Cramer’s lightning round: Oxford Lane Capital is not a buy

DraftKings Inc: “I feel safer in my DraftKings than I do in a crypto. That said, gambling, not yet, but that stock is very inexpensive.”
Oxford Lane Capital Corporation: “They own these collateralized loan obligations, which is always the stuff people really worry about going into a recession, so I’m going to have to take a pass on this one.”
Applied Materials Inc: “I think we have to wait and see what Micron says [in its latest earnings report] though, because they are the big daddy when it comes to that kind of semi.”
M&T Bank Corp: “It’s falling apart, and you know what, for no particular reason. Very, very well-run stock.”
Source link