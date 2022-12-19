Cruise passenger moans about ‘overpriced’ service on ship





Cruise guests will usually have to pay for WIFI access while they’re onboard. When the ship is at sea, passengers may not be able to use data even if they are happy to pay for it.

A person said: "Internet, it all sucks. All of it. So just know that going in. Ask yourself…do you really need to check texts, Facebook, or sports scores? "If you really do then, g****n it, just spend the money. Personally, I think unplugging is one of the best side benefits of cruising so I don't ever buy internet." Internet on cruise ships can be expensive and for some passengers, it just doesn't feel worth the money. For some passengers, switching off from the outside world is one of the benefits of a cruise holiday.

One said: "Internet is overpriced and s*** service when it does work. I really don't need to be getting distracted with emails and stuff all the time. Peeking in once in a while at ports that have coverage is enough." Of course, families travelling with teenagers may find it hard to persuade their teenagers to go without the internet for a week. A person said: "If I wanted to use the internet I'd use it at the ports or at home. I usually take books and I'm so busy in the day I rarely have time for the internet. "I do admit I miss it sometimes but not enough to pay for it."

Some ports will have WiFi or guests could connect to data when they're back on land in a destination. However, the majority of British tourists now have to pay to use data when they're roaming in the EU. Some tourists will be exempt if their network doesn't charge or their contract dates from before the rule change. British tourists will need to check their coverage offerings with their mobile provider before they travel.

Away from the internet, guests can also pay for extra drinks packages, spa treatments or speciality restaurants when they’re onboard. One guest said: “We’ve literally never bought any of those! We’re frugal. We don’t drink in general so for us a drink package would be a waste. “There’s just so much to see and do. We’ve never felt like we’ve missed out without any of these things!” Another said: “We avoid soda and don’t drink alcohol so drink packages don’t appeal to us.

“Sometimes we’ll visit a specialty restaurant but that entirely depends on what’s on the various menus at that time. “Never done a spa before but maybe we’ll look into it if we’re bored. We also don’t subscribe to the internet as one of the purposes of cruising is to isolate ourselves.” Guests will need to think about how much they intend to drink to decide if a drinks package is right for them. Some cruise lines will offer guests deals on spa treatments while they are onboard the ship.