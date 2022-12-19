Death in Paradise star details ‘nerves’ working with Ralf Little

Les Dennis will make his debut in Death in Paradise when the Christmas special hits later this month. The actor plays clairvoyant, Danny Sheridan, and will star alongside detective Neville Parker (played by Ralf Little) and the rest of the Saint Marie police force. Viewers will watch the BBC special take a spooky turn when one of Selwyn’s (Don Warrington) old cases comes back to haunt him.

The one-off programme will follow the murder of a true crime podcaster, who was on the hunt for a missing child.

Marlon (Tahj Miles) is also forced to spend the night in a haunted house, while Darlene (Ginny Holder) takes a hard look at her life choices.

Meanwhile, love could finally be on the cards for Neville after a chance encounter at the airport.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk and other press, Les Dennis opened up about what it was like to play Danny Sheridan.

