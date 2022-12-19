Despair as gran’s care home to be closed days before Christma

The news was confirmed in an email sent from the home’s owners on December 6.

A man has told of his fury after he was only given weeks in which to find a new care home for his 89-year-old mum. The facility is set to close its doors on December 21.

John Clark said that his family was forced to find a new home for his mum Christina Clark, following the news that Redcourt Care Home in Liverpool was set to close days before Christmas.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “It was like the stages of grief. There was shock, then sadness and then anger. How could the owners give families weeks to find a new home for their loved ones.”

Redcourt’s owner, Argyle Homes, has been approached for comment.

Mr Clark said: “How can they close a care home just weeks before Christmas? Fortunately, we have found a new home for mum, but that was probably through luck.”

Mr Clark said that his mum grew up in Toxteth and later moved to Aigburth. He said that Christina went on to have five children, and became devoted to her grandchildren in later life. He said that his mum, who also loved to travel, was diagnosed with dementia in 2014.

Mr Clark explained that his mum’s condition had deteriorated over recent years, and that Christine nearly died earlier this year.