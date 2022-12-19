Devon boy pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital

A child has died in Plymouth, Devon, after becoming unwell at his home. The police have said that the death is being treated as unexplained.

Paramedics treated the young boy at the scene after he felt unwell at his home.

It has been reported by the Plymouth Herald that the ambulance service called the police after becoming concerned about the child’s welfare.

South Western Ambulance Service alerted Devon & Cornwell Police at around 2.40pm on December 18.

The child’s death has had an effect online, where people were quick to express their condolences.

One person said: “So sorry for the family and may he rest in peace. So very sad.”

Someone else said: “RIP little man,” while another commentator replied: “My heart goes out to the family and friends just heartbreaking.”

Another message read: “Omg what an awful Christmas for all those involved. So so sad RIP.”