Director of Prince Harry’s bombshell film sets sights on Lionel





Less than 24 hours after Lionel Messi, 35, won the World Cup, the superstar has been approached by a leading filmmaker who has offered to help tell the player’s “epic story”. Asif Kapadia, the director and producer who reached out to Messi, is the director of the 2015 Amy Winehouse documentary Amy, and the documentary Diego Maradonna. He also created the Apple TV+ Mini series The Me You Can’t See, where Oprah and Prince Harry openly discuss mental health issues.

This afternoon, the BAFTA winning filmmaker reached out to the Argentina striker and offered him the chance to have his story immortalised in film. Messi scored twice in the World Cup final against France last night, giving him the chance to lift the trophy after decades and four unsuccessful tournaments. Kapadia wrote on Twitter: “Pardon me, but I feel I should put this out there: “Dear #LionelMessi, I know you’re probably busy & need a holiday, but If you’re interested in having your epic story told at some point, I’m definitely interested & available! x”

Although no response from Messi has been seen yet, fans of Kapadia responded to the post with excitement. One user wrote: “Please make this happen!! I saw the one that’s on iPlayer and I just kept thinking how great would it be if you made a documentary on Messi (and Jurgen Klopp – but not quite yet!) Another wrote: “Considering your previous work I wouldn’t miss that” Kapadia is famous for his emotional films, which cover topics such as outsiders and the price of fame. DON’T MISS:

After the world cup victory last night in Qatar, Diego Maradona’s son Diego Maradona Junior offered his congratulations to Messi. He said: “Argentina are World Cup champions, happy for you, Leo Messi, because nobody deserved this cup more than you, Happy for all my people and my country. “I’ve always felt Argentinean in your soul. My father is celebrating up there, you don’t know how much I want to hug you.”

However, not everybody believes the two are comparable. Commenting on Kapadia’s offer, one user said: “It will be great. But Maradona’s movie is unreachable because Maradona’s story is something different.” Another added: “Maradona is still the Don for me.” Lionel Messi said in a statement after his victory yesterday that he did not expect to retire from international football, despite suggesting he might in a previous interview. He said: “I will not retire. I want to continue playing as a champion.” Yet, asked before the match if Qatar would be his final World Cup, Messi said: “Yes. Surely yes. There are a lot of years until the next one and I don’t think I have it in me and finishing like this is best.”





