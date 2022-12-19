Disbelief as men jump into shopping centre fountain to steal





Unbelievable footage has emerged which appears to show two men climbing into a fountain and picking up charity coins thrown by shoppers. A video of the incident, which occurred at the Emett Clock fountain at Nottingham’s Victoria Centre at around 6pm on Saturday, December 17, has circulated on social media.

Chloe Shanon told Nottinghamshire Live: “I just could not believe it. There were so many families asking the lads if they needed any money.” The 24-year-old from Kimberley, Nottinghamshire, added: “They were so oblivious, they did not respond. They were only talking between themselves. “I just cannot believe that anyone could do something like this. It was horrible. “My child was asking why they were taking the money. I just told him that they are being naughty.” The mum-of-three described the scene, saying the men ran off after taking coins from the fountain. She added: “It was horrible to watch. Who would steal charity money?”

The coins are “penny wishes”, with all the donations received being given to charity. A spokesperson for Victoria Centre said CCTV footage has been handed to police. They said: “We can confirm that an incident took place at the centre on Saturday 17 December. “It appears that two individuals climbed into the fountain of the Emett Clock, taking some of the coins that have been thrown in there. “For many years, our shoppers have kindly made ‘penny wishes’ at the Emett Clock, with all of the donations received being given to our chosen charities.

“It is upsetting for everyone to see the blatant disregard that is being shown for the generosity of others and the vital work that charities in our city carry out – particularly so close to Christmas. “CCTV footage has been handed to Nottinghamshire Police and anyone with information on the incident should contact them directly.” Express Online has contacted Nottinghamshire Police for comment.