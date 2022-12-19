Dr Shola sparks fury after saying royal fan crawled ‘like a slave’

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has sparked fury after comparing the actions of a giddy royal fan meeting King Charles to a slace. The anti-monarchy activist fumed after Sky News posted a video on Twitter showing a fan meeting the monarch during a royal visit in North London, saying that it gave her “2nd degree shame [and] embarrassment” as the woman crawled over to the head of state.
Retweeting the clip, Dr Shola tweeted, along with the crying-laughing emoji: “This is the energy that kept white knee on the black neck for centuries.
“I feel 2nd degree shame, embarrassment and disdain for her in equal measure.”
She said that kneeling is “high form of respect in diff African cultures”, and added: “But crawling giddy like a slave isn’t.”
READ MORE: Royal poll: Should Charles hold ‘royal summit’ talks with Harry and Meghan?
Before unveiling a commemorative plaque, Charles spoke with them at an annual pre-Hanukkah reception at the JW3 centre on the Finchley Road in Hampstead.
During his visit, he was also shown round the kitchen, where thousands of meal a week are prepared for local people in need, which is where he met the lady in the viral video.
Dr Shola faced backlash for the tweet, with one Twitter user writing: “Why does everything always have to refer to race? Why can’t it just be a person being excited to meet the King instead of a black women kneeling?? This is why racism still happens, because EVERY situation has got to have skin colour mentioned. Please stop it”.
DON’T MISS
Another user stated that the reaction simply means “that she is a fan of the Royal Family” and her action was “one of genuine excitement”.
Another wrote: “Get over yourself. I don’t see a person being subjugated, I see a lady of colour full of joy to meet her King. No-one coerced her, it appears to be her way of showing respect. I agree – not really required & certainly not expected by the RF. Stop race-baiting.”
One simply said: “Seriously do you ever tweet some positivity?”
Source link