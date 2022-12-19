Drink-driving warning issued to drivers with casualties set to





Experts at LeaseCar.uk have made it easier to understand the legal drink-driving limit in the UK and have advised those who are drinking at Christmas parties to completely avoid driving afterwards, or to find a different way home.

Although many think they’ll be fine to drive after a few pints, they can actually be over the legal drink-driving limit – so it’s best to avoid alcohol altogether if planning to drive back home. Convictions for drink-driving are severe with hefty fines, the risk of imprisonment and driving bans possibly ruining Christmas. The experts, therefore, urge those who are drinking to plan ahead by booking a taxi or having a designated driver. Tim Alcock from LeaseCar.uk said: “Most of us think that we’re fine to drive back home after having a couple of pints or a glass of wine at our Christmas parties, but actually this can put most of us over the legal drinking limit. READ MORE: Drivers may use shaving cream to prevent cars from fogging up

“We want to send out a clear message to anyone planning to drink over the festive period – if you’re driving back home this Christmas, just don’t drink at all. “It can be tempting to have a warm mulled wine or a pint with friends to celebrate the festivities, but it’s important to remember: if you’re drinking don’t drive, and if you’re driving, don’t drink. “Everyone can enjoy a merry drinks night at your work Christmas party or when meeting up with friends and family over the festive period, but if you’re planning on driving back afterwards make sure to stick to mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks instead. “Sort out arrangements before drinking to get home safely and legally afterwards, like pre-booking a taxi or having a designated driver who will be staying sober for the night.” DON’T MISS

Of course, if death is the result of someone drink-driving, life imprisonment, fines and driving bans can be handed out. Drink-driving convictions don’t just involve fines and driving bans – they will affect car insurance prices, make it harder to travel overseas and drink-driving codes will be added to the driving record. It’s also important to remember that alcohol can still be in the body’s system the morning after a night of drinking – the stronger the drink the longer it will take to leave the body. A pint will take around two hours to leave the average person’s body, but of course this does not guarantee the ability to drive safely. Although drunk drivers on the road have reduced over the last few years, the latest figures still show that 6,000 people were killed or injured. Hundreds of drivers have previously admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol at Christmas. Last year, data from Confused.com showed that half of a 2,000 poll study admitted to having driven after having an alcoholic drink. Six in 10 added taht they only travelled because they knew they were still under the legal limit. Alex Kindred, Car insurance expert at Confused.com has warned drivers to always ensure they are in a “fit state” before getting in their vehicle. He said: “The Christmas party season is notorious for drink-driving offences, so it’s important that we get home safe after we’ve called it a night. “Our advice: if you’re drinking, don’t drive. If you’re driving, don’t drink.” Some Christmas campaigns targeting those who drink and drug drive have previously seen a significant increase in arrests for drink-driving over the festive season. North Yorkshire Police said that between December 1, 2021 and January 1, 2022, officers made 137 arrests. Of these, 97 arrests were for drink-driving and 40 were drug-related. Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton said: “We are here to save lives. Drink and drug driving can, and often does, have catastrophic consequences – which our officers see first-hand. “We want you to live and that’s why we do what we do, and we will continue in our efforts to take people who drink and drug drive off the roads.”