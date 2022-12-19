Drivers risk £2,500 fines for giving lifts to family members

“If you’re found guilty of making a profit from lifts in an unlicensed car or van, you could also invalidate your insurance and be liable for the costs of repair and legal fees if you are involved in an accident.

“According to the Association of British Insurers, your insurance cover will not be affected if your passengers contribute towards your journey costs (including fuel, vehicle depreciation and associated vehicle running costs), as long as lifts are given in a vehicle seating eight passengers or less.

“It does, however, recommend that if you are part of a car or ride-sharing scheme – such as Liftshare, BlaBlaCar, GoCarShare, Jambuster, and Skoot – and offer lifts regularly, you check the terms and conditions carefully and speak to your insurer to check you have the right level of cover.

“It’s also important to consider your safety when giving or accepting lifts from people you don’t know that well or at all.

