DWP benefit could pay extra £4,800 on top of state pension

Attendance Allowance is a benefit distributed by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to people who have reached state pension age and need help with personal care or supervision due to illness or a disability. However, despite the broad eligibility criteria, it’s thought that millions who can aren’t claiming the support.

Currently, Attendance Allowance can subsidise eligible Britons with up to £400.40 a month at its highest rate, equating to £4,804.80 per year.

The rate is due to increase by a further 10.1 percent from April 2023 in line with inflation, providing more significant support to aid with ever-increasing costs next year.

However, it’s believed that up to 3.4 million eligible pensioners could be missing out on this support by failing to claim it.

And one of the more common misconceptions accounting for this is that it could impact other benefits by claiming. But, Attendance Allowance isn’t a means-tested benefit, meaning current savings or income won’t affect the claim, nor will it impact other benefits received.

