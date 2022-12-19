Egypt, Maldives ink MoU for cooperation in environment protection

Environment ministries of Egypt and Maldives signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for technical cooperation in the field of environment protection, according to an official statement on December 19th.

The protocol was signed by Egyptian Minister of Environment Affairs, Yasmin Fouad, on the sidelines of the UN biodiversity summit (COP15) in Canada.

Fouad revealed that the MoU provided for cooperation in several priority fields, including the mitigation of climate change effects.

She added that the protocol included the execution of joint projects and the promotion of cooperation between the private sectors in both countries.

