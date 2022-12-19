Electric car owners could gain an extra 8.3 million miles of





With more than half of drivers planning to drive over the festive period (52 percent), according to a recent survey by Michelin, EV drivers could potentially gain an extra 8.3 million miles in battery range – equivalent to 25.7 miles per vehicle on average – by using EV-specific tyres.

Yet, as energy prices surge, further analysis of the survey results showed that most drivers are unaware that EV-specific tyres are available, with three-quarters (72 percent) of drivers admitting to being totally in the dark on the topic and how the tyres are beneficial. As the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, EV-specific tyres such as MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV and MICHELIN e.Primacy, can offer EV drivers planning to hit the road in the coming weeks a cost-effective way of reaching their loved ones in time to celebrate the festive season. For more unpredictable conditions, such as snow or ice, all-season tyres such as MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 and MICHELIN CrossClimate 2 SUV also meet the requirements for EVs. These all-season tyres share features, such as low rolling resistance, with EV-specific tyres and can therefore preserve battery range for year-round driving. READ MORE: Petrol drivers ‘may want to be selfish’ and choose E5 instead of E10

John Howe, managing director for UK and Ireland at Michelin, said, “With the festive period in sight, everyone is thinking about how best to get home to visit their friends and relatives. “Drivers are making this decision in the context of a cost-of-living crisis and continued train strikes, so are looking for any relief available to them. “EV-specific tyres offer a solution. Not only can they enhance battery range, allowing drivers to travel further per charge, but these tyres last longer on an electric car than a standard tyre.” Whilst only 28 percent of respondents were aware of EV-specific tyres, Londoners proved to be the most clued-up with more than half (54 percent) of those polled from the city being aware of the technology. DON’T MISS

In comparison, the remaining UK regions ranged from 17 percent in Yorkshire and the Humber, to 32 percent in the North East, indicating a significant disparity in EV knowledge between the UK’s most populated city and the rest of the country. Further research also revealed that the increase in battery range is viewed by respondents as the main benefit of EV-specific tyres (35 percent of drivers). The second most important benefit proved to be that EV-specific tyres last longer on an EV than a standard tyre (one in five respondents). In cold weather, electric cars are known to lose battery range, but tyres with range-boosting credentials could help to offset this loss in mileage. READ MORE: Drivers risk massive engine damage from common car warming trick

Drive more slowly and smoothly Electric cars are notoriously faster off the line than their petrol or diesel equivalents, but it is wise to limit full-throttle accelerations to not only stay safe on winter roads but also to extend the EV’s range. Where possible, drivers should keep their speed under 60 mph; as speeds increase, drag and rolling resistance increase too. Use EV-specific tyres Electric cars can perform with a suitable standard tyre – they don’t have to be EV-specific tyres. However, if drivers are keen to maximise range, reduce noise levels or embrace the full performance of their car, EV-specific tyres like the MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV and the MICHELIN e.Primacy can allow them to travel further on a full charge. Make the most of regenerative breaking The experts said: “Use your EV’s regenerative braking function as you come to a stop to harness the energy generated as the car slows down. By using the brake pedal less and using regenerative braking instead, you can extend the range of your car.” Only use the heater when needed The experts explained: “The heating system can drain the EV’s battery – switch it off if you don’t need it. Some EVs allow the driver to pre-heat the car while it’s plugged in, but even this can consume energy before your journey has begun, so be mindful of this when aiming for the maximum range from your EV in winter.”