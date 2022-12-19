Eugenie wears ‘remarkable’ engagement ring and royal fans love it

It is a rather similar colour to Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson’s engagement ring, a ruby lined with diamonds.

Kate Middleton also wears a unique engagement ring with a central Ceylon sapphire, inherited from Princess Diana.

Jack Brooksbank told the BBC that the reason he chose this particular stone was that it changes colour from every angle you look at it – just like Eugenie. He said: “She changes colour, and it’s just so amazing.”

Jon White, director of leading precious metals buyer Gold-Traders, also spoke to Express.co.uk about the stone.