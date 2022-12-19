Eugenie wore a second wedding dress in daring colour

As with any royal wedding, speculation was rife in 2018 over Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress designer. Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos designed Eugenie’s first wedding dress, and it featured an open back so as not to conceal the Princess’ scar from scoliosis surgery.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress featured a full-length train and the dress fabric showed off embroidered flowers that held several sweet meanings to the couple.

The thistle of Scotland was included to show the couple’s love of Balmoral, while an Irish shamrock paid tribute to Eugenie’s maternal family.

The York Rose was included in tribute to Eugenie’s family York title, while Ivy was included to reflect Eugenie and Jack’s residence of Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

While Eugenie’s first wedding dress was considered a royal triumph, she swapped it for an altogether different dress for her wedding reception later that day.

