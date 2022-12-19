Experts Share Seven Tips For Making Your Clothing Go Further As Cost Of Living Crisis Continues

The average UK household spends £58 per month on clothing and footwear according to data from The Office of National Statistics (ONS), roughly 61% lower than the average spend pre-pandemic which stood at £93.60.

However, while overall retail spend has largely recovered compared with pre-pandemic levels, the on-going cost of living crisis has resulted in consumers buying in lower volume.

This means that while overall the amount we are spending is now above where it was pre-pandemic, this is due to rising prices rather than an increased number of purchases.

Furthermore, according to the latest Deloitte Consumer Tracker, spending on clothing and footwear was actually down 14% year-on-year between July and September, with more people searching for promotions when they shop.

There is an increased demand from consumers to make their purchases go further as they continue to feel the financial pinch, leading many to turn to social media in search of ways to hack their wardrobe.

With this in mind, online clothing brand Chums have shared several of the most viewed clothing hacks on Tik Tok designed to make your wardrobe last longer, as well as tips on how to be a savvy shopper.

1. Re-dyeing your faded favourites – 20.7m views

Wear and tear, exposure to sunlight and multiple trips around the washing machine all mean that clothes inevitably fade over time. But rather than ditching items once they start to dull, Tik Tok users suggest giving them a new lease of life by re-dyeing them. You can pick up hand dye for as little as £3 online. Re-dyeing works a treat on anything from jeans to trainers.

2. Painting over stains – 3m views

Mixing fabric softener with acrylic paint can make the paint flexible and softer once dry, allowing you to apply it to stained clothes to give your old garments a completely new look. There are several stencils available for purchase for anyone nervous about freestyling their design.

3. Tighten loose pants – 703.1m views

Rather than throwing away old jeans that have become loose over time or are the wrong size, this Tik Tok trend allows you to tighten loose pants using a concealed string. Simply use scissors to cut two small holes on the inside of the waistband of your trousers at the front. Make sure not to cut all the way through the hem to the side that’s visible when you’re wearing the trousers. Next, thread a shoelace or length of string through one of the holes all the way around the hem until it emerges at the other hole. Attaching the string to a hairpin will make this easier. With each end of the string now visible, you can simply pull and tie them together to give you the fit you want.

4. Learn basic sewing techniques – 107.9m views

Getting to grips with some basic clothing repair skills will mean that you won’t have to get rid of items just because they’ve lost a button or developed a small tear. Tik Tok includes several step-by-step tutorials for everything from how to sew on buttons, apply patches and repair seams.

5. Double your wardrobe for free – 346.2m views

With a little creativity, you can achieve multiple looks with the same garments – all without going near a needle and thread. For example, in the warmer months, why not try tying oversized shirts or t-shirts at the waist for that cropped look? Or with the right accessories, you can repurpose a long shirt into a short dress. Another tip is to turn a bodysuit into a vest top by folding the bottom of the garment up and under, and fastening the poppers at one shoulder underneath the shoulder strap.

6. Buying clothes that have multiple functions – 1.8m views

Buying versatile pieces is one of the best ways to keep your clothing bills down. For instance, garments that can be dressed up or down are always excellent value for money. Chinos are a great example. They can be paired with a t-shirt or sweater for a casual style, or dressed up with a smart shirt and jacket for a more formal look.

7. Try swishing – 114.6k views

‘Swishing’ simply means exchanging clothes, shoes or accessories with other people. Why not arrange a swishing party with friends and family where everyone lays out all the clothes they’re willing to swap? You could refresh your wardrobe without spending a penny, with the added bonus that you’ll get rid of garments you no longer wear.