Fans Are Thrilled To Hear Elsa Dutton Narrate In Yellowstone

Just over a minute into Taylor Sheridan’s newest “Yellowstone” spin-off, “1923,” Elsa Dutton’s very familiar voice begins talking about the history and future of the Duttons, as well as their propensity for violence — and it caught fans’ attention. “Yes!” tweeted @cyrs240. “It’s so nice to hear her voice again. She’s the soul of the family. And she’s like us now. [A] spectator watching over the Duttons.” Other fans also began lighting up social media, with @Totallytfw tweeting, “I love that they have Elsa narrating. Very nice way to connect the series.”

After becoming acquainted with Elsa in the series “1883,” some fans were disappointed that there wouldn’t be a Season 2 with James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his wife, Margaret (Faith Hill), once the couple and their remaining son John (Audie Rick) decided to settle around the area where Elsa died. Unfortunately, that was never creator Taylor Sheridan’s plan. “I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey,” Sheridan told Deadline about “1883.” I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t. I’d rather you imagine it.”

And now the story of the Duttons continues, and fans are grateful that Elsa — at least in spirit — is still sharing their story with us.