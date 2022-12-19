Fans joke Argentina hero Montiel has tattoo of EastEnders’ Sonia

One user @RalphDunham agreed it looked like Sonia, writing: “LOL. We noticed that tattoo last night and we’re laughing at it. Quite a few argue players have some pretty tragic tattoos.” @merlin2709 also made the comparison, tweeting: “Decisive penalty-stroker Gonzalo Montiel has one of Eastenders’ Sonia Fowler on his shoulder.”

But @HLouiseL had another actress in mind: “Can I ask who you think Montiel’s Madonna tattoo looks more like? I was thinking Miranda Hart but I could be convinced by Sonia from Eastenders.”

Once she was made aware of her lookalike, Cassidy took the comparison with good humour and posted on her Instagram story, reposting another account’s image of Montiel’s tattoo with the hashtag ‘#WhatdoesntkillyoumakesyouSonia’.

Fans will now be eagerly awaiting an explanation from Montiel as to whether he is the most unlikely Eastenders fan in football or if it is merely a coincidence.