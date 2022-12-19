Fire Emblem Engage’s ‘Emblem of Genealogy’ detailed plus

Nintendo and Intelligent Systems are back with another look at Fire Emblem Engage, and today gives us new details on Leif, who is voiced by Kenichi Suzumura in the Japanese version, and the ‘Emblem of the Genealogy’ ring; check out all the details below (via Perfectly Nintendo ).

Leif is a brave prince who carries the blood of two holy warriors. As an Emblem, Leif is a versatile fighter who can handle pretty much any weapon type. He’s a well-rounded warrior who can attack anywhere without having to worry about pesky things like weapon or fighting style affinity.

Not all weapons have the same range. For example, the range for bows is 2, which means you can hit enemy units that are 2 spaces away. It also prevents enemies with 1 as range from counterattacking. However, there’s a big downside to bows: you cannot launch attacks or counterattacks against enemy units located just one space away from your Unit.

Units with the “Qigong” fighting style can use Chain Guard to protect nearby allies from enemy attacks. When triggered, when an enemy launches an attack that deals up to 20% of your Unit’s HP, it reduces damage dealt to that ally to 0 (effectively negating the attack altogether). Chain Guard will not activate if your HP isn’t at max.