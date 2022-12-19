FirstFT: Global price pressures still weigh

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Sign up to our Asia, Europe/Africa or Americas edition to get it sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Underlying price pressures are still mounting in most major developed economies despite the recent falls in headline inflation, indicating that central banks will have to keep tightening policy in the coming months.

Core inflation — which excludes changes in food and energy prices, and is viewed by rate setters as a better measure of the persistence of price pressures — is accelerating in many parts of the world, according to an analysis of official statistics by the Financial Times.

Core rates were still rising in November in the majority of the 33 countries tracked by the FT and remain well above the 2 per cent level of inflation that most central bankers target.

The proportion of countries in which core inflation is rising has begun to shrink in recent months, but it remains far more widespread than headline inflation. Only a third of countries saw headline rates rise between October and November.

“There is still the potential for plenty of pain ahead,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment analyst at asset manager Hargreaves Lansdown. “Stubbornly high prices continue to cause severe headaches for economies.”

Services inflation, another measure of the stickiness of price pressures, remains close to multi-decade highs in several major economies — including the UK, the eurozone and the US.

Our apologies to readers as Friday’s quiz did not make it into the newsletter. If you would still like to test your knowledge, you can do so here.

Five more stories in the news

1. Investors warn food companies about risk of forced labour on UK farms Asset managers with £800bn — including Schroders, Sarasin & Partners and Quilter Cheviot — have called on food retailers and the UK government to eliminate risks of debt bondage and forced labour on British farms, as concerns build that the country’s immigration system is exposing migrant workers to abuse.

A fruit picker places raspberries in baskets on a fruit and vegetable farm near Maidstone, UK © Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

2. Activist group launches campaign against Big Oil Dutch activist group Follow This has filed shareholder resolutions calling on BP, Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron to cut emissions more aggressively this decade in an effort to revive investor pressure on Big Oil over climate goals.

EU business regulation: Europe risks falling behind the US in attracting green investment, says Björn Rosengren, chief executive of ABB.

3. Credit Suisse financed Greensill’s plan to set up insurance firm The Swiss bank provided funding for Greensill Capital to set up its own in-house insurance firm, weeks after the supply-chain finance company’s main insurer refused to renew its policy. The loss of a key policy hastened its demise last year, triggering a scandal that engulfed former UK prime minister David Cameron.

4. Vote on recommending criminal charges against Trump The congressional panel investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol will consider recommending criminal charges against Donald Trump for fomenting the riot, deepening the former president’s legal woes as he mounts a new bid for the White House.

5. Crumbling courts in England and Wales exacerbate trial delays Dilapidated buildings, with problems such as leaking toilets and broken heating, are contributing to a backlog of crown court cases, according to a report by the Law Society of England and Wales. The courts have been hard hit by government austerity measures imposed a decade ago.

The day ahead

Economic indicators In the UK, CBI releases its industrial trends survey of business sentiment for December, while the EU has October construction output data, and the Bundesbank issues its monthly economic outlook report for Germany. In the US, the National Association of Home Builders publishes its December index.

WTO meeting The World Trade Organization’s General Council begins two days of meetings, their last of the year, in Geneva, Switzerland.

World Service turns 90 The World Service, a broadcaster owned and operated by the BBC with government funding via the Foreign Office, was launched on this day in 1932.

What else we’re reading

How will Israel’s most rightwing government wield power? Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed Itamar Ben-Gvir as Israel’s national security minister, putting a radical ultranationalist in charge of the police. Supporters say Netanyahu’s coalition will reshape and strengthen the country. Critics fear it might tear at the fabric of the state.

Nouriel Roubini: ‘I hope I didn’t depress you too much’ The famously gloomy economist who warned of a 70 per cent chance of a US recession in August 2006 has more dark predictions for next year and beyond. But Roubini, nicknamed “Dr Doom”, reveals he is also upbeat about technology in this interview with Henry Mance.

‘The UK is already in a stagflation. Inflation is above 10% and even the BoE expects at least five quarters of negative economic growth . . . And the Brits shot themselves in the foot with Brexit, so that’s another stagflationary shock’ © Charlie Bibby/FT

Atiku Abubakar eyes victory in Nigeria presidential contest No one in Nigerian history has run for president more times than Atiku Abubakar. In February, the former vice-president will make his sixth attempt as Nigerians choose a replacement for outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari. This time, the complicated electoral maths of Africa’s largest economy may count in his favour.

The tech ‘nepo babies’ are coming Tech is still a fairly young industry, but tech founders may be able to pass on their companies to their offspring using a structure called dual-class shares. Founders have continued to push for them, even though companies with perpetual dual-class shares tend to underperform in the long term.

Ho, ho, ho, it’s off to work we don’t go Christmas has always been a distracting time, writes Pilita Clark, but this year has been worse. Today, December 19, is when many workers in the UK tend to mentally check out from their job duties.

Have lunch with the FT

Lunch with the FT editor and eight journalists is up for auction to support the Financial Literacy and Inclusion Campaign charity, part of the organisation’s war on financial illiteracy. Start the bidding here.

Thank you for reading and remember you can add FirstFT to myFT. You can also elect to receive a FirstFT push notification every morning on the app. Send your recommendations and feedback to firstft@ft.com