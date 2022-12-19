Freeview issues important advice as new channel shake-up revealed





Anyone who gets their nightly fix of entertainment via Freeview might want to follow the latest advice from the UK telly service. A swathe of changes have just been announced that include new channels launching on TVs and some popular content being moved to new positions of the planner. There are also a couple of channels that are heading for room 101 and being switched off for good.

To make sure your telly or set-top is fully up to date, Freeview is advising that users re-tune their devices without delay with the service saying, “Some broadcasters are making important changes to their channels and two new channels are launching on Freeview. “You will need to retune to update your TV and keep your channels and TV Guide up to date. ” Once you’ve performed the upgrade here’s everything that is changing on Freeview from this week. Channel Launches • Revelation TV- channel 281 • God TV – channel 282 • 3ABN – Channel 283

Channel Moves • BBC Four HD (Scotland Only)- WAS Ch 106 NOW Ch 108 • BBC Scotland HD (Scotland Only) WAS Ch 108 NOW Ch 106 Channel Closures • Quest Red+1 Channel 71 • Celebration TV Channel 275 If you want to know how to retune your devices then you can find full details here. The update should only take a few minutes and will make sure you’re getting all the correct channels before Christmas.

News of this update comes as Freeview has just announced a major boost to its service. At the beginning of the year, viewers had access to around 40,000 hours of shows, boxsets and movies via the online Freeview Play service. However, this has now been boosted to a whopping 60,000 hours with everything still completely free to watch. “From 40,0000 hours of content in April 2022 to 60,000 hours today, Freeview Play’s offering just keeps getting stronger and stronger,” said Owen Jenkinson, Marketing Director at Freeview Play. “With more live channels, brand-new on-demand player PBS America, and the launch of ITVX, it’s been a great year for Freeview Play and we are so happy to be able to offer viewers so much fantastic content, completely free of charge”.